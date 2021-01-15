Rep. Ayanna Pressley: 'no reset button' after coronavirus pandemic, Capitol riot

Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley called Thursday night for an overhaul of American society as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and the recent riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"There will be no reset button," Pressley wrote on Twitter. "No return to normal. The status quo was unjust in the first place."

Pressley is considered a member of "The Squad," a group of young, progressive House lawmakers known for their outspoken criticism of the Trump administration, as well as certain moderate voices within their own party. The Massachusetts legislator voted to impeach Trump over his role in the Capitol riot, arguing that those who opposed the impeachment proceedings were "choosing to uphold white supremacy."

A staunch critic of the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic, Pressley was among the Democratic voices who have called in recent months for an expansive relief package that includes large direct payments to struggling Americans.

Earlier Thursday, she said she was "encouraged" by President-elect Joe Biden’s "American Rescue Plan," a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that includes new $1,400 direct payments, a higher minimum wage, and federal aid for state and local governments.

At the same time, Pressley said it was "time for Congress to get to work" on an expansion of Biden’s plan. The congresswoman called for $2,000 in recurring cash payments to Americans, among other additions to the President-elect’s proposal.

"An equitable economic recovery depends on it," Pressley said.