Ashley Biden diary theft: Suspect attends hearing remotely from Florida as judge delays sentencing

A judge on Wednesday postponed sentencing once again for the woman who pleaded guilty to stealing the diary and other items belonging to President Biden’s daughter, Ashley.

Aimee Harris appeared in court via video link from her home in Florida, instead of in a New York courtroom, as her attorney asked Judge Laura Taylor Swain for another adjournment, citing "child care and other related issues."

Anthony Cecutti pleaded with Swain to move the sentencing to the week of April 8, saying his client "needs to be here" and "wants to be here." He said he’s been working on a plan for her to be present at the sentencing and would "shoulder the responsibility" for her attendance. Cecutti acknowledged that the prosecution was seeking a bench warrant and had concerns about Harris' credibility but implored the judge that "another, final opportunity is needed."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman argued against the delay and for Harris' arrest, saying, "the court's patience and trust has really been abused over the last several months ... enough is enough." He said there’s been no reason to believe Harris will ever appear for her sentencing, claiming she had a history of lying to the court and not showing up for hearings.

Both the probation and pre-trial service officers acknowledged that there have been some issues with contacting Harris as well. Her attorney responded, saying Harris "struggles to keep life afloat." Cecutti said he was not making excuses for his client but asked that certain personal issues with her ex-husband be taken into account.

After listening to both sides, Swain ordered the defense to provide probation with the necessary documents by Friday at noon. She warned them that failure to do so would result in her signing a bench warrant. She agreed to postpone sentencing until April 9, saying it was being "adjourned for one final time."

Speaking directly to Harris about the possibility of signing a bench warrant, Swain said, "I hope I don't have to." She continued, "It's in your interest and the interest of your family to keep the commitments made on your behalf today ... neither you nor your children need the United States Marshals finding you."

The judge reminded Harris of how important it was that she attend her sentencing, saying, "I'm giving you this last opportunity. I expect to see you in person, voluntarily, on April 9th." Seeming to understand the seriousness of the situation, Harris responded, "Yes, Your Honor."

In 2022, Harris pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property involving the theft of personal belongings of an immediate family member of a then-former government official who was a candidate for national political office. She admitted to stealing the diary and other possessions of President Biden's daughter, Ashley, and selling them to Project Veritas shortly before the 2020 election.

Harris stole the possessions, which included the diary, tax records and a digital storage card containing family photos, among other things, from a private residence in Delray Beach, Florida, where Harris had been living temporarily. Her co-defendant, Robert Kurlander, helped facilitate the sale of the items to Project Veritas. Both have pleaded guilty.

Harris faces a maximum of up to five years in prison when she is sentenced.