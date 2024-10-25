Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Arizona election ballots damaged after USPS mailbox lit on fire, suspect arrested

Dieter Klofkorn, 35, is in custody following incident in Phoenix

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Around 20 mail-in ballots have been damaged in Phoenix after an arson suspect set fire to a U.S. Postal Service mailbox, officials say. 

Dieter Klofkorn, 35, has been arrested on one felony count of Arson to Property following the incident that unfolded early Thursday morning in Arizona’s capital. 

"Klofkorn stated that he committed the arson because he wanted to be arrested and that his actions were not politically motivated and not related to anything involving the upcoming election," the Phoenix Police Department said in a statement. 

Images taken from the scene showed a charred mailbox outside a U.S. Post Office near 3900 North 7th Avenue. 

MILLIONS OF VOTERS HAVE ALREADY CAST BALLOTS FOR NOV. 5 ELECTION 

Phoenix police arrest arson suspect

Dieter Klofkorn has been arrested after numerous ballots were burned during a mailbox fire, officials say. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Fox10 Phoenix)

The Phoenix Fire Department says the suspect "arrived early Thursday... and lit a fire inside the blue drive-up collection mailbox" before crews responded, forced the box open and extinguished the flames. 

"Approximately 20 electoral ballots were damaged, along with additional miscellaneous mail," the fire department added, according to Fox10 Phoenix. "The Postal Inspector took possession of the damaged ballots and mail." 

ARIZONA BEGINS IN-PERSON AND ABSENTEE VOTING 

Arizona ballot counting

An elections official prepares to count mail-in ballots on the first day of tabulation, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix.  (AP/Matt York)

The station also cited Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer, who said, "Klofkorn has a decent history with Phoenix police, and the valley surrounding." 

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is now encouraging local voters who used that mailbox to check the status of their ballots online. 

Arizona early voting

Ballots are counted at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix on Oct. 23. A number of ballots were burned in a suspected arson incident this week at a U.S. Post Office location in the city, officials say. (AP/Matt York)

"Threats are not OK," Mayor Kate Gallego also told Fox10 Phoenix. "Attempts to intimidate are deeply illegal, and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

