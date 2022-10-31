Nevada Democrat Rep. Susie Lee wins re-election in Nevada's 3rd Congressional district

Democrat Rep. Susie Lee will win re-election in a battleground Nevada district, The Associated Press projects, defeating Republican nominee April Becker.

The incumbent congresswoman and former education nonprofit executive has served two-terms representing Nevada's 3rd Congressional district, comprising the Las Vegas suburbs on the state's southwest border.

Lee sought to frame herself as a moderate who is able to broker deals across party lines and rise above "hyper partisanship" in Washington, according to a Fox News Digital op-ed.

Becker, a real estate attorney based in Las Vegas and political newcomer, ran on lowering inflation and tamping down on federal spending.

Becker, along with three other GOP candidates in battleground races, has been a target of Democrat attack ads falsely claiming she supports a nationwide abortion ban, a stance she has publicly refuted on multiple occasions.

The Silver State has some of the highest gas prices in the country and was particularly afflicted by Covid-19 with its economy heavily dependent on the tourism industry.

Though Donald Trump won the district by a narrow margin of victory in 2020, the Democrats benefited from redistricting that included more Democrat-voting swaths of greater Las Vegas.

The race has seen over $25 million in spending from candidates and outside groups; it is one of the most expensive battleground House races in the country, according to data from AdImpact.