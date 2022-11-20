Arizona attorney general’s office demands answers to ‘myriad’ voting issues in Maricopa County

Arizona’s attorney general's office is demanding answers to "myriad problems" faced by Maricopa County voters on Election Day, breathing new life into the campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who has refused to concede to Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs.

Assistant Atty. Gen. Jennifer Wright sent a letter Saturday to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office demanding explanations for the election issues before the results can be certified next week.

"The Elections Integrity Unit of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office has received hundreds of complaints since Election Day pertaining to issues related to the administration of the 2022 General Election in Maricopa County," Wright wrote. "These complaints go beyond pure speculation, but include first-hand witness accounts that raise concerns regarding Maricopa’s lawful compliance with Arizona election law."

"Arizonans deserve a full report and accounting of the myriad problems that occurred in relation to Maricopa County’s administration of the 2022 General Election," she continued. "As the canvass is looming, and these issues relate to Maricopa County’s ability to lawfully certify election results – the Unit requests a response to the aforementioned issues on or before Maricopa County submits its official canvass to the Secretary of State, which must occur on or before November 28, 2022."

According to Maricopa County election officials, at least 60 voting locations experienced issues with their ballot-on-demand printers. The assistant attorney general is demanding an in-depth report addressing those issues, as well as the "check-out" procedures at each polling location and each location’s Official Ballot Report.

Thomas Liddy, the civil division chief at the Maricopa County's Attorney's Office, told Fox News Digital that his office will start gathering the materials necessary to respond to Wright’s letter.

"I saw a copy of the letter Saturday evening," Liddy said. "I will convene with my clients and begin the process of gathering the materials necessary to respond. As you are undoubtedly aware, Ms. Wright is still working on the AG’s Final Report of the 2020 election. I am looking forward to receiving that as well."

Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has claimed her voters were unfairly disenfranchised on Election Day.

"Rest assured I have assembled the best and brightest legal team, and we are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done this past week," Lake said in a video Thursday. "I’m doing everything in my power to right these wrongs."

"What happened to Arizonans on Election Day is unforgivable," she said.

Lake told The Daily Mail on Saturday that she still believes she will become governor of Arizona.

Wright’s letter Saturday came the same day The New York Times reported that it couldn’t find a clear instance highlighted by Lake that showed a voter was denied the chance to cast a ballot.

Lake has been posting videos of Maricopa County voters complaining about their Election Day experiences. The Times said it reviewed 45 of the claims and could not find a clear allegation of disenfranchisement.

The Hobbs and Lake campaigns did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment Sunday.