Dr. Saphier warns Biden’s door-to-door vaccine push may be viewed as 'confrontational'

Dr. Nicole Saphier warned on Wednesday that Biden's announced door-to-door vaccine campaign, while viewed by some as public education outreach, may be viewed as "confrontational."

BIDEN ADMIN LAUNCHING DOOR-TO-DOOR EFFORT TO VACCINATE AMERICANS, CAUSING BACKLASH

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER: The president found himself in a bit of a dichotomy during that speech. On one hand he was declaring an independence from the virus and he’s right because Americans have the opportunity to choose to be vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from this pandemic. But, declaring that independence doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.

But, now all of a sudden he says and by the way, we’re going to send grassroots low-level government workers to your house and while some people may see this is a public education push—which is always a good thing, the more education the better—others may see this as confrontational. And I can tell you Dana that’s not how you’re gonna reach that vaccine-hesitant population by sending people to their house. They’re gonna already feel that you’re invading their space.

