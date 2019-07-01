Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Ari Fleischer: Democrats 'planting the seeds of destruction of their party'

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Ari Fleischer on Democrats' liberal policiesVideo

Ari Fleischer on Democrats' liberal policies

Ari Fleischer on Democrats' liberal policies

Democratic presidential candidates proposing policies like free college and Medicare-for-all are on a path to destroying their party, according to former White House Press secretary Ari Fleischer.

Such policies may appeal to their base, but will not unite voters when the general election rolls around, Fleischer claimed Monday on "Hannity."

"They're planting the seeds of destruction for the party in the general election, because they are going so far in this primary," he said.

Fleischer said he heard a phrase earlier Monday that rang true to him on the situation.

2020 DEMS CLASH ON 'MEDICARE-FOR-ALL,' IMMIGRATION AT DEBATE MARRED BY TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES

Trump says Democrats want to treat illegal immigrants better than American citizensVideo

"If you cheat trying to get into college, you go to jail," he recalled.

"But, if you cheat trying to get into America, you get free college. This is where we are going as a country," he said.

Fleischer claimed Democrats care only about identity politics and the voters it appeals to.

"It's the wrong thing for them in the general," he said.

At the first of two primary debates last week, candidates clashed on some of the issues mentioned by Fleischer.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Staking out the left flank of the party on stage Wednesday night in Miami were Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. -- the highest-polling candidate in the first debate batch, with Round 2 coming Thursday -- and long-shot Bill de Blasio, the New York City mayor.

They were the only candidates to raise their hands when asked who's willing to give up their private health insurance for a government option.

Warren went on to staunchly defend 2020 rival Sen. Bernie Sanders’ "Medicare-for-all" plan.

“I’m with Bernie on Medicare-for-all and let me tell you why,” she said. “I spent a big chunk of my life studying why families go broke and one of the number-one reasons is the cost of health care. Medical bills.”

Warren said those who challenge the policy are really saying "they just won't fight for it."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report