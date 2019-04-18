AOC says she'll sign Tlaib's Trump impeachment resolution in wake of Mueller probe

Hours after the Department of Justice on Thursday released a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez committed to adding her name to an impeachment resolution aimed at President Trump.

The New York Democrat revealed her intentions on Twitter, vowing to sign onto the resolution put forward by fellow freshman lawmaker Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., last month.

The proposal calls on the House Judiciary Committee to probe whether or not the president committed any offenses that rise to the level of impeachment.

In announcing her decision, Ocasio-Cortez addressed the report, writing it “is clear in pointing to Congress’ responsibility in investigating obstruction of justice by the President.”

“While I understand the political reality of the Senate + election considerations, upon reading this DoJ report, which explicitly names Congress in determining obstruction, I cannot see a reason for us to abdicate from our constitutionally mandated responsibility to investigate,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The report showed that investigators did not find evidence of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. Mueller, however, did not reach a conclusion on whether the president’s conduct amounted to obstruction, stating: "[W]hile this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

Ocasio-Cortez continued on Twitter, explaining that she doesn’t often speak about the matter of impeachment and would rather focus her attention on other matters. But the report’s release brought the subject to the forefront, she argued.

“Many know I take no pleasure in discussions of impeachment. I didn’t campaign on it, & rarely discuss it unprompted,” she tweeted. “We all prefer working on our priorities: pushing Medicare for All, tackling student loans, & a Green New Deal.”

“But the report squarely puts this on our doorstep,” she wrote.

