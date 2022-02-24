AOC PAC makes pledge to slash police, defense spending a litmus test for candidates seeking support

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s , D-N.Y., political action committee is pushing a litmus test for prospective candidates seeking their endorsement, demanding they pledge to slash police funding.

Ocasio-Cortez’s far-left Courage to Change PAC recently released its "national questionnaire" for candidates seeking political office from local to national levels.

Buried deep in the questionnaire for prospective endorsees is an apparent litmus test, requiring anyone seeking the AOC-backed PAC’s blessing to vow to defund the police.

"If running for a legislative position, do you pledge to vote for the following; alternatively, if running for an executive position or a position that does not vote on such matters, do you pledge to publicly support and work towards the following," the questionnaire reads.

"A public safety strategy to reduce the annual budget for law enforcement and defense spending, and shift those funds towards community resources and programs, including: victim support and compensation funds; community schools; rehabilitation and re-entry programs for incarcerated persons?" Courage to Change’s progressive litmus test continues.

Several vulnerable Democrats in the House have already taken money from AOC’s PAC ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in November, including Reps. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, Colin Allred of Texas, and Cindy Axne of Iowa.

"These candidates took money from AOC and refused to return it despite her demand that they commit to defunding the police," National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Mike Berg told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Democrats can’t be trusted to keep communities safe."

Allred, Axne and Spanberger all received $5,000 payments from Courage to Change. None of their campaigns immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Additionally, Courage for Change did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.