AOC, Omar and Bush spent nearly $100K on private security last quarter, despite defund police rhetoric

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other members of the far-left " Squad " collectively spent nearly $100,000 on private security in the third financial quarter despite promoting the defund the police movement, according to FEC records reviewed by Fox News.

Ocasio-Cortez's campaign spent over $10,000 on private policing with Cest Bond Collective, Three Bridges NY LLC and Tullis World Wide Protection, eclipsing Rep. Ayanna Pressley's, D-Mass., personal security bill of almost $4,000 with Ware Security Consultants Inc., FEC records show.

The Bronx congresswoman has been a staunch advocate of defunding law enforcement, while Pressley said she stood "ready to continue the systemic work necessary to radically reimagine a system of public safety in our country that finally censures the dignity and humanity of all."

Both Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley are dwarfed in their security spending, though, by Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Cori Bush, D-Mo.

Omar’s FEC records revealed the defund law enforcement advocate has spent over $22,000 on private security with Aegis Logistics LLC and Lloyd Security Services while Bush took the cake by throwing down another $65,000 on private security.

The Minnesota Democrat called the Minneapolis Police Department "rotten to the root" in June of last year.

"What we are saying is the current infrastructure that exists as policing in our city should not exist anymore, and we can’t go about creating a different process with the same infrastructure in place," Omar said at the time.

Bush’s campaign spent $64,141.26 on private security between the beginning of July and late September, the Federal Election Commission records show. The cash was dished out to a handful of firms, including Peace Security, RS&T Security Consulting, Aegis Logistics, Whole Armor Executive Protection & Security and Nathaniel Davis, whose payments are sent to the same address as her campaign headquarters.

Additionally, the hiring of private police was paid for by the campaigns — meaning donor dollars that likely supported the "Squad" members’ calls to defund police are now being used to rent private police.

None of the congresswomen’s campaigns immediately responded to Fox News’ requests for comment.

