AOC misses deadline to file congressional financial disclosure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez missed the Aug. 13 deadline to submit her 2021 financial disclosures to the House Ethics Committee.

Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent Democratic member of the House, is not worried.

"[T]he Committee provides a 30-day grace period before fines are levied. The Congresswoman plans to file before the period expires," a spokesperson told the Washington Examiner.

DO AOC'S CONSTITUENTS BACK HER CALL TO DEFUND POLICE AS VIOLENT CRIME SURGES IN THE DISTRICT?

Ocasio-Cortez won the Democratic nomination in a Tuesday primary as she ran unopposed, meaning that Democratic voters did not get the chance to scrutinize her disclosures during the primary process.

The documents are expected to be filed with the Clerk of the House as outlined in Title I of the Ethics in Government Act of 1978.

"Financial Disclosure Reports include information about the source, type, amount, or value of the incomes of Members, officers, certain employees of the U.S. House of Representatives and related offices, and candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives," according to the Office of the Clerk of the House of Representatives.

AOC SAYS PERCEPTION THAT SHE IS OUT OF TOUCH IS 'ALWAYS A CONCERN'

If Ocasio-Cortez fails to produce the financial reports by the end of the grace period, the fine is a mere $200.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged in a recent interview that the perception that she is out of touch with her constituents is "always a concern."

"It’s always a concern that that’s a perception," the New York Democrat told the Associated Press while discussing the possibility that her celebrity status could come across to voters as being out of touch with their concerns.

"I’ve never had any control over the fact that that kind of phenomenon started the moment I was elected," she continued. "If anything, that’s why it’s really important for me to continue to be here in the community."