Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Published

AOC misses deadline to file congressional financial disclosure

Ocasio-Cortez ran unopposed in a Democratic primary in New York Tuesday

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez missed the Aug. 13 deadline to submit her 2021 financial disclosures to the House Ethics Committee.

Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent Democratic member of the House, is not worried.

"[T]he Committee provides a 30-day grace period before fines are levied. The Congresswoman plans to file before the period expires," a spokesperson told the Washington Examiner.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a protest during International Workers Day in Foley Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, May 1, 2022. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a protest during International Workers Day in Foley Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, May 1, 2022.  (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

Ocasio-Cortez won the Democratic nomination in a Tuesday primary as she ran unopposed, meaning that Democratic voters did not get the chance to scrutinize her disclosures during the primary process.

The documents are expected to be filed with the Clerk of the House as outlined in Title I of the Ethics in Government Act of 1978.

"Financial Disclosure Reports include information about the source, type, amount, or value of the incomes of Members, officers, certain employees of the U.S. House of Representatives and related offices, and candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives," according to the Office of the Clerk of the House of Representatives.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., Dec. 8, 2021.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., Dec. 8, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

If Ocasio-Cortez fails to produce the financial reports by the end of the grace period, the fine is a mere $200.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for immigration provisions to be included in the Build Back Better Act outside the U.S. Capitol, Dec. 7, 2021 in Washington.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally for immigration provisions to be included in the Build Back Better Act outside the U.S. Capitol, Dec. 7, 2021 in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged in a recent interview that the perception that she is out of touch with her constituents is "always a concern."

"It’s always a concern that that’s a perception," the New York Democrat told the Associated Press while discussing the possibility that her celebrity status could come across to voters as being out of touch with their concerns.

"I’ve never had any control over the fact that that kind of phenomenon started the moment I was elected," she continued. "If anything, that’s why it’s really important for me to continue to be here in the community."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

