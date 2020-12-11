AOC says if Democrats win in Georgia, US will get a $15 min wage, expanded health care

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday urged Democrats to vote in Georgia, telling them if they turn out in Georgia they can push through liberal objectives such as a $15 minimum wage and expanded health care.

“If we win these races in Georgia, we’ll be able to get people Covid relief without the funny business,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Instagram Live.

"If we win in Georgia, we can help transition this country to a $15 minimum wage; we can make sure that we expand people's access to health care," the New York Democrat said.

“We can make sure that, that we get a stimulus check and that we get a Covid response that is not just like, a stimulus check once a year and then we pretend that no one else has a problem.”

Democrats across the nation have targeted Georgians for the state’s two runoff Senate races in January. Republican Sen. David Perdue will face off against Democrat Jon Ossoff and Sen. Kelly Loeffler is challenged by Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.

If Democrats win both seats, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast a tie-breaking vote.

Last year, the House passed a minimum wage of $15, more than double the current rate of $7.25, but it never made it through the Senate. President-elect Joe Biden has proposed increasing the minimum wage up to $15 by 2026.

Both Ossoff and Warnock have made health care a platform of their campaign, but have shied away from Medicare-for-All.

The biggest point of contention on health care in the Georgia election, as was the case in the general election, is whether or not to repeal the ACA. Perdue has voted to do so multiple times, which – despite the fact Perdue has often committed to protecting those with pre-existing conditions – Ossoff has used to hammer him, saying he intends to remove the protections for pre-existing conditions in the ACA.

Warnock supports early Medicare buy-ins and Medicaid expansions but says he would never eliminate private insurance.

Loeffler has repeatedly emphasized free market solutions, and her recently released health care plan aims to "increase competition among health insurance companies.”

Fox News' Tyler Olson and Evie Fordham contributed to this report.