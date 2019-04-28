AOC accuses Kellyanne Conway of trying to 'stoke suspicion' about her faith

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. accused Kellyanne Conway Sunday of attempting to "stoke suspicion" regarding the freshman lawmaker's religion after the White House adviser questioned why she didn't comment on the Sri Lankan terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday.

In a back-and-forth exchange on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez asked why Conway would note that she didn't tweet about the bombings, which left more than 250 people dead.

"Are you trying to imply that I am less Christian? What was the point of you bringing this up on national TV?" the lawmaker asked, alongside a jab about how she was visiting her grandmother in Puerto Rico, "which continues to suffer from the White House's incompetent disaster response."

Ocasio-Cortez called the Sri Lanka attack "horrifying," and called out Conway for "using this as an excuse to stoke suspicion around my Christianity + faith life."

"No one should be targeted for their religion," she tweeted. "If you’re so moved, let’s do more to welcome immigrants fleeing religious persecution."

Conway initially questioned the widespread use of the term "Easter Worshippers" among politicians who expressed their condolences, including former President Obama and Hillary Clinton. Ocasio-Cortez said, "Saying ‘Easter worshippers’ matters bc Easter is the holiest day of the year for Christians, & to be targeted on Easter highlights how heinous the attack was - just as saying yesterday’s #SanDiego shooting was on Passover.

In her response, Conway said it was "good" that Ocasio-Cortez condemned the attacks, as she "found it odd a prolific tweeter was silent" on the topic. The Trump confidante said that both women agree on the idea that places of worship should remain unharmed.

At least 253 people, several of whom were American citizens, were killed and more than 500 others were injured after a series of explosions struck three churches and three luxury hotels just outside of Sri Lanka's capital on Easter. The attacks were among the worst since the South Asian country’s 26-year civil war ended in 2009, according to local officials.