Anti-food waste proposals introduced in both chambers of Congress

Bipartisan effort eyes cutting US food waste in half by 2030

A bipartisan coalition of U.S. lawmakers has introduced a proposal designed to cut food waste in half by 2030.

The lawmakers submitted their legislation on Thursday and said it would improve collaboration between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and regional waste prevention and food recovery organizations. The lawmakers said the proposal would also support new technological innovations and bolster the federal government's approach to food waste.

Republican New York Congressman Michal Lawler

Then-Rep.-elect Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., chats with other newly elected member of Congress as they gather for the 118th Congress member-elect class photo on the House steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Lawler, alongside Democratic Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree, proposed the House version of a bill aimed at combatting food waste. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine and Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York proposed the bill in the U.S. House, and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware and Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas did so in the U.S. Senate. Pingree said an estimated 30% to 40% of the U.S. food supply is discarded every year, and that is both bad for the environment and a contributor to food insecurity.

Pingree said the proposal "would strengthen the federal government’s approach to food loss by tackling waste in every step of our food system - from prevention research and education to composting and donation programs."

The proposal would also establish an Office of Food Loss and Waste within the USDA.

