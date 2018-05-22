Another California city rebels against state's pro-illegal immigration 'sanctuary city' policies

Another California city has joined the fight against the state's sanctuary city laws, which limit local authorities' ability to investigate illegal immigrants' status and communicate with federal immigration officals.

Carlsbad’s City Council voted 4-1 Monday to support the Trump administration's lawsuit against the state's pro-illegal immigrant sanctuary city policies, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Carlsbad is located near San Diego, where the all-Republican Board of Supervisors also voted in April to support the federal government's legal action.

The U.S. Justice Department sued California in March over its interference with federal immigration policies, which Carlsbad officials said is endangering the public.

“Our laws are becoming more difficult to enforce,” said Mayor Matt Hall. “It takes many agencies working together to keep us safe.”

Councilwoman Cori Schumacher, the lone dissenter on the council, decried the vote as "purely political" and "divisive," according to local reports.

Some citizens urged the council to avoid the temptation of "intolerance and bigotry," while others voiced support for the federal government.

“I cannot see the difference between a sanctuary state and a secessionist state,” retired Marine Glenn Bernard said, according to the Tribune.

SEVERAL CALIF. CITIES FIGHT BACK AGAINST 'SANCTUARY' LAWS

Multiple other local city or county councils have voted to join the Trump administration’s lawsuit or fight the state's policies in other ways.

The Los Alamitos City Council, for example, voted 4-1 in March to opt out of California’s sanctuary law. That same month, with a unanimous vote of 3-0, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to join the Justice Department’s lawsuit against California.

And after a heated meeting, the Escondido City Council voted 4-1 in April to support the lawsuit with a legal brief. Huntington Beach's City Council, meanwhile, voted 6-1 that month to file its own lawsuit against the state of California over its sanctuary laws, calling the policies a “constitutional overreach.”

President Trump has repeatedly torn into Democrats who back sanctuary cities, saying their priority is to protect criminals, not law-abiding Americans.

