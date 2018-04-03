California city files lawsuit against the state over sanctuary city laws

Another California city has taken a stand against the state’s sanctuary city laws after a vote Monday night prompted Huntington Beach to file its own lawsuit over the issue.

Huntington Beach City Council voted 6-1 to file a lawsuit against the state of California over a law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown that took effect January 1. The law prohibits state and local police agencies from notifying federal authorities when illegal immigrants facing deportation are released.

Mayor Mike Posey and Councilman Erik Peterson called the law “constitutional overreach,” The Orange County Register reported.

Posey said his could become the first city in California to sue the state itself.

Just last month the city of Los Alamitos started the movement across the state after it voted to opt out of the sanctuary city law over the belief that it “may be in direct conflict with federal laws and the Constitution.”

Council members also felt that the law conflicts with their ability to “honor our oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” which they took upon their appointments.

Other cities and towns have since acted to join a federal lawsuit filed by the U.S. Justice Department which argues that three recent California laws deliberately interfere with federal immigration policies.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to join the lawsuit just after the county sheriff’s department announced a new method to inform federal agents about illegal immigrants that have been released from custody that still complies with the law.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra threatened the sheriff’s office with the possibility of arrest.

“State law is state law. It’s my job to enforce state law and I will do so.”

Huntington Beach could be the first to file a lawsuit outside of the federal government’s lawsuit. Council members asked city Attorney Michael Gates ““to work with the county or other municipalities that wish to join our efforts,” The Orange County Register reported.

