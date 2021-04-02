Expand / Collapse search
Andrew Yang hospitalized, NYC campaign events canceled

Yang’s campaign says the candidate was diagnosed with what appears to be a kidney stone

Paul Steinhauser
New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang was hospitalized Friday after experiencing abdominal pains, his campaign said.

"After experiencing abdominal pain this morning, Andrew Yang visited an emergency room where he was diagnosed with what appears to be a kidney stone," the Democratic candidate’s campaign announced.

The campaign said that Yang’s public evens for Friday have been canceled but that the candidate "looks forward to getting back out on the trail in the days ahead."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: New York City Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang speaks at a press conference on January 14, 2021 in New York City. Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced his candidacy for Mayor of New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The 46-year old New York City entrepreneur grabbed national attending during the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, as the one-time longest of long shots for the nomination saw his campaign briefly soar due, in part, to his push for each adult American to receive $1,000 a month as a part of a universal basic income.

Yang and his family were at Yankee Stadium on Thursday for opening day of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

Yang was scheduled on Friday to unveil his Broadway and live performance revival plan.

