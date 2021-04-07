Andrew Giuliani says he is 'strongly considering' running for governor of New York amid Cuomo controversies

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor and ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, is "strongly considering" running for governor in New York in 2022," he told Fox News Wednesday.

"I am strongly considering it," Giuliani told Fox News in a phone interview. "I will be going up to Albany on April 19."

Giuliani said county chairs will be invited to Albany on April 19 by New York State Republican Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy, as well as "potential candidates" to give their "pitches."

"I’ll make a decision at that point," Giuliani said. "I am strongly considering it."

Giuliani told Fox News he has been fielding calls from donors in recent days and weeks, and is "trying to decide whether or not it is the right thing to do."

Giuliani previously served in the Trump administration as a special assistant to the former president and as an associate director in the Office of Public Liaison at the White House.

New York voters may remember Andrew Giuliani’s memorable appearance as a young child at his father’s inauguration – where he raised his own hand during the oath of office – which led to him being played by Chris Farley on Saturday Night Live.

Giuliani’s potential campaign comes as some Trump allies have been rallying their support behind New York Congressman Lee Zeldin, urging him to mount a gubernatorial bid in 2022.

Fox News first reported that Rep. Zeldin, R-N.Y., met with former President Trump last month at Mar-a-Lago.

While Zeldin has not made a final decision about whether or not to get into the race, and while Trump has not made an endorsement, sources close to the former president said that Zeldin would be "a very strong candidate to help Republicans in 2022."

"I can think of no other candidate who doesn’t have the last name of Trump that MAGA-supporters are more excited about potentially running for governor in 2022 than Lee Zeldin," Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News.

Zeldin – a four-term congressman who represents the eastern half of New York’s Long Island, an attorney and an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve – was first elected to the Suffolk County congressional district in 2014. He was a staunch ally and defender of Trump during his four years in the White House.

While New York is a reliably blue state where Cuomo won reelection to a third term in 2018 by a massive 23-point margin, the governor has fallen under intense scrutiny, as 10 women have mounted allegations of sexual harassment against him, leading to an independent investigation by the state attorney general into the claims, and an impeachment investigation in the State Assembly.

Cuomo has vehemently denied the allegations against him, and has offered public support for the investigations into them.

Cuomo has also been politically wounded by the nursing home crisis, facing criticism after revelations that his administration concealed the full extent of nursing home-related deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.