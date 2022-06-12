Expand / Collapse search
New York
Andrew Giuliani banned from attending NY GOP gubernatorial debate over vax mandate

Giuliani will participate in Monday evening's debate virtually

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani has been banned from a GOP primary debate with other candidates over his refusal to supply proof of vaccination.

Giuliani, 36, says he is prohibited from attending in person at WCBS-TV due to the station's vaccine mandate. Giuliani will hold a press conference protesting the situation Sunday morning, he announced in a news release.

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, speaks during a news conference to launch his Republican campaign for governor of New York in 2022 in Manhattan May 18, 2021.  

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, speaks during a news conference to launch his Republican campaign for governor of New York in 2022 in Manhattan May 18, 2021.   (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

"While your rules will disrupt Monday’s debate, the true injustice is that policies such as these have deprived front-line heroes such as firefighters, police and health care workers of employment and benefits," Giuliani wrote in a statement to the station.

Giuliani has confirmed he will participate in the Monday evening debate remotely. He has also made ending all COVID-19 mandates a central part of his campaign.

GOP EYES FRESH SHOT AT NY GOVERNOR'S SEAT AFTER LATEST DEM SCANDAL

Andrew Giuliani speaks to the press outside the apartment of his father Rudy Giuliani, former President Trump's personal attorney and the former mayor of New York City, after the FBI executed a search warrant in Manhattan April 28, 2021. 

Andrew Giuliani speaks to the press outside the apartment of his father Rudy Giuliani, former President Trump's personal attorney and the former mayor of New York City, after the FBI executed a search warrant in Manhattan April 28, 2021.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

GIULIANI ANNOUNCES 2022 BID AGAINST CUOMO: 'FIGHT OF THE CENTURY'

Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, announced his bid to run against disgraced former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in May. Candidates are vying for a chance to unseat Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Giuliani's GOP primary opponents include Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wilson.

Early voting in the GOP primary begins June 18, and the election will take place June 28.

