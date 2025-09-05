Andrew Cuomo has breakfast meeting with Rev. Al Sharpton as he trails Mamdani in NYC mayoral race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running for New York City mayor, met with Rev. Al Sharpton on Friday.

Cuomo shared a photo of the meeting at a New York City restaurant on his social media, writing, "Great breakfast catching up with my old friend, @real_sharpton."

Sharpton also shared the photo on his social media, saying they had a "breakfast meeting," and that Democratic candidate and front-runner for mayor, Zohran Mamdani – who identifies as a Democratic socialist -- would be on his MSNBC show "PoliticsNation" this weekend.

Cuomo was likely reaching out to the politically influential Sharpton for an endorsement, the New York Post reported, saying the former governor – who resigned in 2021 amid sexual misconduct allegations – asked the civil rights activist to "have an open mind" about the race.

"I’m very impressed with Mamdani, but I’ve known Andrew for 40 years, going back to the ’80s with his father," Sharpton told the Post, referring to late former Gov. Mario Cuomo.

The meeting comes as current Democratic Mayor Eric Adams, who dropped out of the Democratic primary and is running as an Independent, is rumored to be considering dropping out of the race for a potential job offer in the Trump administration. Adams has denied planning to drop out.

A recent Sienna College poll shows Mamdani ahead of his opponents by double digits with 44% support, 25% for Cuomo, 12% for Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and 7% for Adams.

Sharpton had previously called on Cuomo to drop out of the race after Mamdani beat him in the Democratic primary.

"I think, in the best interest of the legacy of Andrew Cuomo, that he ought to let them have the one-on-one race," he said, referring to Mamdani and Adams during an interview on MSNBC in July. "He can endorse one or the other, and let them have a battle over what is best for New York."

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi told the Post: "Governor Cuomo and Reverend Sharpton have stood side by side for decades, fighting for justice and progress. They meet from time to time over breakfast to discuss issues critical to the city, the state, and the nation. Today’s meeting was both productive and positive."

The election will be in November.