Andrew Cuomo files ethics complaint against NY AG Letitia James over sexual harassment probe

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday filed an ethics complaint against state Attorney General Letitia James over her handling of the sexual harassment investigation that prompted him to resign from office last year.

The 48-page complaint alleges James violated conduct rules and had an "intolerable personal and political conflict of interest" when she selected two investigators as part of the probe.

"She engaged in a terrible and quite obvious manipulation of facts, evidence and the law, furthered a false narrative about me and hid evidence that undermined the report from the media and the public," Cuomo argued in the complaint.

The former Democratic governor accused James of violating several attorney conduct rules and that two deputies, Joon Kim and Anne Clark, violated three said rules.

Fox News has reached out to James' office.

James' office conducted a months-long investigation into Cuomo, concluding with an August 2021 report that said he sexually harassed at least 11 women from 2013 to 2020. Cuomo stepped down from office shortly after the report was made public to avoid what many saw as his likely impeachment.

At the time, Cuomo admitted to making jokes and giving people hugs and kisses, "women and men."

In the complaint, Cuomo said James did not release all the evidence from the report, which would have allowed for greater scrutiny of the probe.

"To this day, she has refused to release all the evidence to me or the public," the complaint states. "She has zealously guarded the witness interview memos from scrutiny."

Cuomo said James had a conflict of interest, saying she had launched a campaign for governor months after the report was released. James suspended her gubernatorial campaign in December following reports her office wanted to depose former President Trump in a separate inquiry.

The complaint is the latest move by Cuomo against James. In August, he sued her office for failing to provide him with legal representation over the sexual harassment allegations.