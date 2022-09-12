Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York City Councilman Robert Holden, a Democrat, has endorsed the Republican challenger to Gov. Kathy Hochul, citing the city's crime woes and the quality of life

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city's crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported. 

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin (left) and Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul (right) vie for the governorship of New York. 

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin (left) and Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul (right) vie for the governorship of New York.  (Getty Images)

"Just look at the current condition of New York City and New York State: There’s mayhem in our streets, in our courts, in our jails," Holden said, according to the newspaper. "We’re headed in the wrong direction. The handwriting is on the wall. Lee Zeldin is the best option for voters."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she would let a pair of COVID emergency orders expire at midnight after months of renewing them. A Democratic New York City councilman has endorsed Hochul's Republican challenger. 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she would let a pair of COVID emergency orders expire at midnight after months of renewing them. A Democratic New York City councilman has endorsed Hochul's Republican challenger.  (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Holden and Zeldin were at City Hall in lower Manhattan joined by former Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind and former Bronx Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr., the Post reported.

Hochul, a Democrat, took office last year after then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo stepped down. Holden has criticized her for upholding COVID-19 emergency orders for months. 

  Lee Zeldin Hannity
    Image 1 of 2

    Central Islip, N.Y.: Congressman Lee Zeldin is joined by elected officials as they demand the demand a repeal of the cashless bail law on Nov. 10, 2021 in Central Islip, New York. (Photo by Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images) (Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

  NYC Councilman Robert Holden
    Image 2 of 2

    New York City Councilman Robert Holden, a Democrat, on Monday endorsed Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor.  (Councilman Robert Holden / Facebook)

On Monday, she said she would let the orders expire amid criticism from GOP opponents over her handling of the pandemic. Fox News has reached out to the governor. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

