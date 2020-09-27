Sen. Blackburn: Dems' 'petty' attempts to 'demonize' Amy Coney Barrett show what they think about conservative women

Democrats are willing to "demonize" Amy Coney Barrett in an effort to derail President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee out of spite, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Sunday.

Blackburn, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that will approve the nominee, made the comment on "Fox & Friends" after two of her Democratic colleagues said they will not meet with Barrett, characterizing her as an "extreme jurist who will decimate health care."

"I think it is very petty of them not to even open the door and sit down and have a conversation," Blackburn said, "but ... this is how the left treats conservative women."

BLACKBURN: BARRETT GETS DEM OPPOSITION BECAUSE SHE'S A CONSERVATIVE WOMAN OF FAITH

Democrats repeatedly indicated that they will oppose Barrett’s nomination, citing her conservative credentials which they see as a threat to health care and abortion rights, while also arguing that it is too close to Election Day for Trump to nominate a justice.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who joins Blackburn on the Judiciary Committee and will play a role in confirmation hearings, said he would oppose her confirmation “as I would any nominee proposed as part of this illegitimate sham process, barely one month before an election as Americans are already casting their votes.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, also said that she would not meet with Barrett when asked on CNN, although she said she would question her at the hearing.

“I will not be meeting with her, I will take the opportunity to question her when she is under oath,” she said.

Republicans are not too concerned by Democrats not meeting with Barrett, having indicated they have the votes, both on the Judiciary Committee and in the Senate chamber to confirm Barrett along party lines before the election, Blackburn said.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES AMY CONEY BARRETT AS NOMINEE FOR SUPREME COURT SEAT

"We know they’re going to try to demonize Judge Barrett. We know that they are going to try to say that she is out of the mainstream because that is the type thing that they do," Blackburn said, "but we are going to begin our hearings.

"We will start at the Judiciary Committee with our opening statements," she said. "We will follow it with testimony and questions on 30-minute rounds and then 20-minute rounds. We will hear from outside groups. We will vote her out of the committee. And then," Blackburn vowed, "we intend to be on the floor with her nomination. They will not slow us down."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.