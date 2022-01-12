Americans question why parents labeled domestic terrorists, but not Antifa, after Biden admin solicited letter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Biden administration’s solicitation of a letter that compared protesting parents to domestic terrorists troubled some people who spoke with Fox News.

"Parents are looking out for their kids," Marvin, of Florida, told Fox News. "That's the number one priority, their children, 'cause they are the future for tomorrow."

EDUCATION SECRETARY CARDONA SOLICITED NSBA LETTER COMPARING PROTESTING PARENTS TO DOMESTIC TERRORISTS: EMAIL

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona solicited the National School Boards Association's much-criticized letter that compared protesting parents to domestic terrorists and suggested using the Patriot Act against them, according to an email exchange first reported by Fox News. The exchange indicates Cardona was more involved with the letter's creation than previously known.

Days after the NSBA letter, Attorney General Merrick Garland sent a memo directing the FBI to mobilize in support of local education officials.

"That’s totally ridiculous," Debbie, an educator from New Jersey, told Fox News. "Parents have rights for their children. They should be standing up for their children and what is being taught in the classrooms."

"If they're going to be labeled domestic terrorists, what are we going to label these Antifa people?" Debbie continued. "We should be labeling them a domestic terrorist. I mean, what's good for the goose should be good for the gander."

Steven, from Florida, said some people are going to school board meetings to make trouble. He said he's scared about where the country is heading.

"People used to talk with each other," Steven said. "Now, sometimes we say, 'Well, you're a Trump voter, we're not going to talk with you' and 'You're a Biden voter, but I'm not going to talk with you,' and it’s scary."

Peter Hasson and Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this report.