Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

Education secretary Cardona solicited NSBA letter comparing protesting parents to domestic terrorists: email

NSBA official said controversial letter followed 'a request by Secretary Cardona'

By Peter Hasson | Fox News
close
DOJ school board memo was clearly orchestrated: McGurn Video

DOJ school board memo was clearly orchestrated: McGurn

Newly released emails question Attorney General Merrick Garland's testimony on the memo directing law enforcement to investigate threats to school boards.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona solicited the much-criticized letter from the National School Boards Association that compared protesting parents to domestic terrorists, according to an email exchange reviewed by Fox News. 

The email exchange indicates Cardona was more involved with the letter's creation than previously known. 

President Biden's Department of Justice relied on the NSBA letter, which suggested using the PATRIOT Act against parents, in creating its own memo directing the FBI to mobilize in support of local education officials.

TEACHERS UNIONS INFLUENCED LAST-MINUTE CDC SCHOOL GUIDANCE, EMAILS SHOW

The controversial NSBA letter followed a "request" from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, according to emails reviewed by Fox News Digital. 

The controversial NSBA letter followed a "request" from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, according to emails reviewed by Fox News Digital.  ( (Joshua Roberts/Getty Images))

In the Oct. 5 email, NSBA Secretary-Treasurer Kristi Swett recounted that NSBA interim CEO Chip Slaven "told the officers he was writing a letter to provide information to the White House, from a request by Secretary Cardona."

Previous emails had revealed that the NSBA was in contact with the White House and Justice Department in the weeks before it publicly sent the letter. 

NATIONAL SCHOOL BOARDS ASSOCIATION SORRY FOR  ‘LANGUAGE’ IN LETTER THAT LIKENED PARENTS TO TERRORISTS 

The emails were obtained by the conservative group Parents Defending Education in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.  

"Should this allegation be true, it would reveal that this administration's pretextual war on parents came from the highest levels," PDE President Nicole Neily told Fox News Digital. 

Miguel Cardona speaks after President-Elect Joe Biden announced him as his nominee for education secretary on December 23, 2020. 

Miguel Cardona speaks after President-Elect Joe Biden announced him as his nominee for education secretary on December 23, 2020.  ( (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images))

"Attorney General Merrick Garland unequivocally stated that he based his memo on the NSBA's letter - which in turn, mobilized the FBI and US Attorneys," Neily added. "If Secretary Cardona was truly involved in this ugly episode, it is a significant breach of public trust, and he should be held accountable." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cardona previously served as Connecticut's education secretary, where he said he wanted teachers "becoming more ‘woke’" and promoted resources on "microaggressions." 

The Education Department and the NSBA didn't immediately provide comment. 

More from Politics