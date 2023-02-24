Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals
Published

Americans in this murder capital grade President Biden's performance

Voters in New Orleans had mixed feelings on President Biden's performance

Hannah Ray Lambert
By Hannah Ray Lambert , Megan Myers | Fox News
close
‘EASY’ ON JOE: Americans in New Orleans Grade President Biden’s performance Video

‘EASY’ ON JOE: Americans in New Orleans Grade President Biden’s performance

Americans walking in New Orleans' City Park graded President Biden's performance on a scale of A-F, and many factored in his old age when calculating their score.

NEW ORLEANS – Americans walking in the Big Easy's City Park rated President Biden’s performance, with many factoring in his age. 

"He’s not there anymore," Jules, of New Orleans, told Fox News. He rated Biden a "zero" when asked to rate the president on a scale of A-F.

AMERICANS GRADE PRESIDENT BIDEN'S PERFORMANCE ON A SCALE OF A-F. WATCH:

‘EASY’ ON JOE: Americans in New Orleans Grade President Biden’s performance Video

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

But Michael, who gave the president a B, said Biden has accomplished "probably far more than I expected," particularly when it comes to infrastructure.

"I think he’s doing pretty well," Michael said.

Biden became the oldest president ever elected to office when he won in 2020. He would be 82 at the start of his second term if his 2024 bid succeeds. Former President Trump, who was 70 when he was inaugurated, previously held the title of oldest chief executive.

Some voters criticized Biden's age for impacting their grade on his performance. 

Some voters criticized Biden's age for impacting their grade on his performance.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

BIDEN ‘SHOULD NOT RUN AGAIN’ ADVISES NY TIMES COLUMNIST AHEAD OF STATE OF THE UNION: ‘TOO OLD’ 

"I think they should get somebody younger," Jules said. "And I’m not talking about Trump. Somebody that knows what he’s doing before we go to war."

Biden's approval rating rose to 46% with all respondents — the highest it's been since March 2022 — according to a NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist poll released Wednesday. The survey, conducted after Biden's State of the Union address, showed an uptick in his approval among Republican voters as well. 

Michael, of New Orleans, says President Biden has accomplished a lot more than he expected. 

Michael, of New Orleans, says President Biden has accomplished a lot more than he expected.  (Fox News Digital)

Yet many voters who spoke to Fox News had mixed feelings about Biden's performance. 

MARDI GRAS REVELERS SUGGEST WHAT PRESIDENT BIDEN SHOULD GIVE UP FOR LENT

"I give him a solid C-minus right now," Katie, of New Orleans, told Fox News. "He's just a puppet for them all, and he's so senile." 

She added, "He's so sweet though."

Grace, from the Big Easy, gave Biden a C.

"He was just kind of put here in this position," Grace said. "He's just old. We just gotta find somebody who's young."

Grace, of New Orleans, says it's time for a younger president. 

Grace, of New Orleans, says it's time for a younger president.  (Fox News Digital)

But others gave harsher grades.

"His mind doesn’t seem to be doing as well as one could that’s supposed to be in that position," Dustin, from New Orleans, said. He gave Biden a D-plus. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And a Philadelphia voter visiting the Big Easy gave Biden an F. 

"He’s clueless," he said. "He’s not with it."

To hear more from Americans on Biden's performance, click here

Hannah Ray Lambert is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals.

More from Politics