Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Biden 'should not run again,' advises NY Times columnist ahead of State of the Union: 'Too old'

She wrote that it would be 'near impossible' for someone Biden's age to maintain a 'grueling real-world campaign schedule'

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
'HE'S LOST IT': Should President Biden run for reelection? Americans weigh in Video

'HE'S LOST IT': Should President Biden run for reelection? Americans weigh in

Americans from Washington, D.C., to Washington state shared whether they think President Biden should seek reelection with the majority opposing a second run.

New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg said President Biden is "too old" to run for re-election in 2024 ahead of the president's State of the Union address

On Tuesday, Goldberg wrote that Biden had lots to boast about during his speech before Congress but said "he should not run again."

"It’s hard to ignore the toll of Biden’s years, no matter how hard elected Democrats try," Goldberg wrote in Monday's column.

She added that Biden was able to campaign virtually in 2020 and would need to return to a "grueling real-world" campaign schedule in 2024. 

President Biden walks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, and then on to New York. 

President Biden walks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, and then on to New York.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

BIDEN'S 2024 RE-ELECTION ANNOUNCEMENT COULD COME AFTER HIS STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH. BUT HOW SOON?

"And while Biden was able to campaign virtually in 2020, in 2024 we will almost certainly be back to a grueling real-world campaign schedule, which he would have to power through while running the country. It’s a herculean task for a 60-year-old and a near impossible one for an octogenarian," Goldberg wrote. 

A Fox News Poll conducted ahead of Biden's State of the Union address found that 81% of voters describe the U.S. as a dysfunctional family that’s breaking apart. 

Just 16% of voters describe the U.S. as a tight-knit family emerging from challenging times.

An ABC News and Washington Post poll found that 41% of Americans believe they are in a tougher financial situation since Biden's inauguration in Jan. 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate passage of the "Safer Communities Act," on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2022.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate passage of the "Safer Communities Act," on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2022. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)

BIDEN BATTERED BY CRISES SINCE LAST STATE OF THE UNION

Only 16% of Americans said they are better off now. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted in late January found that a majority of likely Democratic voters do not want Biden to run for re-election. 

Just 37% of likely Democratic voters think that the president should run again in 2024. 

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 25: U.S. President Joe Biden makes an announcement on additional military support for Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) 

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 25: U.S. President Joe Biden makes an announcement on additional military support for Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some Democrats have been hesitant to support the president's re-election amid concerns over his age. 

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said before the midterm elections that he doesn't think Biden should run again. 

"The country would be well-served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats who step up," he said during a radio interview. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.