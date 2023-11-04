Republican Party of Florida hosts 2024 presidential contenders at Florida Freedom Summit

Republican presidential candidates will deliver remarks at the Florida Freedom Summit at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida, Saturday.

Hosted by the Republican Party of Florida, the 2024 cattle call will feature most contenders for the GOP nomination, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, and other high-profile Republican figures.

Candidates will also be filing for the Florida primary at the event, and are expected to fill out the paperwork shortly before their scheduled remarks.