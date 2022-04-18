Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey fires back at Dem Rep. Maxine Waters over 'racist' ad claim

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday shot back at Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., after the liberal congresswoman derided the governor’s campaign ad as "racist."

"This is plain racist ignorance in your face," Waters said during an appearance on MSNBC on Easter Sunday. "And so, when you talk about responding, it’s more like ignoring and keeping up the fight against racism and discrimination and making sure that we do everything we can to get those who are elected out of office and elect progressive people."

The governor’s ad in question in a 30-second campaign spot in which she warned that "we’re all going to have to learn Spanish" if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants into our states."

"My message to Biden: No way Jose!" the governor says in the ad, adding: "The left can try to counsel me. I don’t care. But here in Alabama, we’re going to enforce the law."

During her MSNBC appearance, Waters criticized the governor’s campaign ad, saying "we don’t have time to deal with that kind of stupidity and that kind of ignorance."

"It is absolutely shameful that in this day and age that we have people who think like that, who speak like that, and who have access to the resources to purchase the kind of ads to just literally just spill that kind of mess across our screens," Waters said.

On Monday, the governor shot back at Waters saying there was "nothing racist with telling the truth about the disaster Joe Biden is causing illegals invading our country."

"I’m not going to be lectured by liberal Congresswoman from California," Gov. Ivey tweeted. "We’ll handle our business in Alabama."