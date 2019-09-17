Attorney General Bill Barr met with senators on Capitol Hill Tuesday to discuss a package of gun legislation proposals the Department of Justice sent to the White House weeks ago, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Barr was spotted visiting the offices of Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

BETO O'ROURKE HITS PETE BUTTIGIEG WITH EXPLETIVE-FUELED SWIPE OVER GUN-CONTROL COMMENTS

White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland was also present at the meetings.

“The President asked us to engage with the Hill," Ueland said. "We’ve been doing that consistently, repeatedly for weeks. We’ve continued today and throughout the week to members on both sides of the aisle, both sides of the Capitol ... throughout these public policy challenges to see whether or not there’s a path forward on a legislative package in relation to mass gun violence."

Earlier Tuesday, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told Fox News that President Trump is taking his time on the issue to avoid passing “feel-good legislation.”

DOJ FILES CIVIL SUIT AGAINST EDWARD SNOWDEN OVER NEW MEMOIR

Democrats have been ramping up pressure on President Trump to enact gun control legislation in light of recent mass shootings, legislation to which Trump has reportedly been open.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. said they spoke with Trump Sunday and the president planned to announce what measures he supported as soon as this week. Pelosi and Schumer said they warned the president that any proposal he announced must include the House-passed bill to expand background checks for gun purchases.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump and aides have discussed a number of measures with lawmakers, including steps to go after fraudulent buyers, notifying state and local law enforcement when a potential buyer fails a background check, issuing state-level emergency risk protection orders, boosting mental health assistance and speeding up executions for mass shooters.

The Associated Press and Jason Donner contributed to this report.