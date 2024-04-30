Fox News Politics: Bound to be gagged

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening?

-White House condemns antisemitism at Columbia University

-Ex-lawmaker George Santos offering cameos in drag queen persona

-Trump permitted to attend son's graduation

'Potentially Incarcerated'

The judge presiding over the NY v. Trump trial in Manhattan lamented not being able to fine former President Trump more than $1,000 for each violation of his gag order amid the trial.

Judge Juan Merchan fined Trump $9,000 Tuesday morning for violating a gag order that bans him from speaking publicly about witnesses and family members of court officials. The judge found he violated the order on nine separate occasions, with each violation resulting in a $1,000 fine.

The judge detailed in the order that if Trump carries out "continued willful violations" of the gag order, he could face "incarceratory punishment" if "necessary and appropriate."

White House

'NO PLACE IN AMERICA': White House condemns antisemitism, violent anti-Israel anarchy at Columbia University: 'No place in America' …Read more

GENDER FIGHT: DeSantis touts Florida lawsuit seeking to block Biden's Title IX changes …Read more

Capitol Hill

'HOSTILE ATMOSPHERE': Experts warn Senate gridlock could worsen with Romney, Sinema, Manchin retirements …Read more

'She's Back': Ex-lawmaker George Santos offering Cameo videos with his drag queen alter ego in latest scheme …Read more

FREE SPEECH: Conservative groups iffy about House push for college antisemitism monitors …Read more

TIPPING THE SCALES: Stefanik hits Jack Smith with ethics complaint, election meddling accusations …Read more

FEELING BLUE?: House Dems vow to block Marjorie Taylor Greene from ousting Johnson …Read more

BACK TO SCHOOL: Johnson schools universities on antisemitism, announces massive House probe …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'PEANUTS': Trump decries Columbia agitators, calls Charlottesville 'peanuts' compared to today's unrest …Read more

Across America

JAIL 'MAY BE' NECESSARY: NY v. Trump judge laments not being able to fine former president more …Read more

POMP AND CIRCUMSTANCE: Judge makes ruling on Trump's request to attend son's graduation …Read more

CALIFORNIAN GROWTH: California's population has grown for the first time in 3 years …Read more

'GUT PUNCH': Red state's Dem governor wins battle over banning minor transgender surgeries …Read more

'A BETRAYAL': Judge hits 'treasonous' ex-NSA worker with 21-year sentence for trying to sell secrets to Russia …Read more

