Activists troll disgraced former Harvard president with 'moving day' sign, U-Haul trucks outside campus home

Claudine Gay resigned as Harvard's president amid allegations of plagiarism and condoning antisemitism

A group of activists targeted disgraced former Harvard University President Claudine Gay outside her campus residence, trolling her with a "moving day" sign and U-Haul trucks just one day after her resignation.

A group of activists targeted disgraced former Harvard University President Claudine Gay outside her official campus residence Wednesday, trolling her with a "moving day" billboard and U-Haul trucks just one day after her resignation.

"It's moving day Claudine Gay!" the digital mobile billboard read before changing to another screen that said, "Sponsored by the TENS OF THOUSANDS of Accuracy in Media activists who demanded your RESIGNATION."

The billboard was accompanied by two U-Haul moving trucks, although it was not immediately clear if she had yet moved from the residence that serves as the official home of Harvard's president.

CRITICS CHEER RESIGNATION OF ‘ANTISEMITIC PLAGIARIST’ HARVARD PRESIDENT CLAUDINE GAY: ‘BYE FELICIA’

A video board monitor truck drives around the neighborhood of the Harvard University President’s house

A video board monitor truck drives around the neighborhood of the Harvard University President’s house Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Harvard president Claudine Gay stepped  down from her leadership position after plagiarism, antisemitism scandals.   (Hans Pennink for Fox News Digital)

Accuracy in Media, the group responsible for the billboards, displayed messages for days outside Gay's residence prior to her resignation on Tuesday. According to the organization, its mission is to use "citizen activism and investigative journalism to expose media bias, corruption, and public policy failings."

Gay announced her resignation in a letter to members of the Harvard community, stating she was stepping down as president but would return to the Harvard faculty despite widespread plagiarism allegations against her, as well as the sharp backlash to her response concerning antisemitism on the university's campus.

The Harvard University President’s house is seen at 33 Elmwood Avenue

The Harvard University President’s house is seen at 33 Elmwood Avenue with a video board monitor Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. The home is believed to have been used by embattled Harvard president Claudine Gay before stepping down from her leadership position after plagiarism, antisemitism scandals.   (Hans Pennink for Fox News Digital)

LIBERAL COLLEGE PROFESSORS RALLY AROUND HARVARD'S CLAUDINE GAY AFTER RESIGNATION: ‘FASCIST MOUTH-BREATHERS’

Gay, as well as the presidents of MIT and the University of Pennsylvania, faced a line of questioning at a House Education and the Workforce hearing last month over whether calls for intifada, or the genocide of Jews, on campus violated their institutions' codes of conduct or policies against bullying and harassment. 

All three faced harsh backlash for failing to clarify and insisted more context was needed. UPenn's president also later stepped down from her position.

Claudine Gay

Former Harvard President Claudine Gay, who recently made headlines for refusing to say if genocide of Jews was against Harvard policy during a congressional hearing, has accused of multiple accounts of plagiarism in recent weeks. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

According to the Ivy League school's newspaper, the Harvard Crimson, Gay's resignation brought an end to the shortest Harvard presidency in the university's history. 

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on X at @BGillespieAL.

