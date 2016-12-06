About possible VP status, Rubio says his name comes first on any ticket

There's been a good deal of talk recently about Sen. Marco Rubio having a good shot at making it on to the Republican presidential ticket. The problem for Rubio, however, is that his name might not be exactly where he wants it to be.

From television talk show hosts to Rubio's fellow GOP presidential contenders, the Florida lawmaker's name has been mentioned more than once as a possible candidate for vice president.

GOP presidential candidate and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina added to the Rubio VP chatter on Thursday during an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity."

"I think he is a politician with a great future," she said. "I think he would make a great veep."

While Fiorina may be the most recent GOP challenger to say that Rubio is a good vice president material, the name that most frequently crops up when the Florida senator is mentioned as a potential vice president is Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker

"I've actually had quite a few people – grassroots supporters, donors, and others – who have made that suggestion," Walker told Bloomberg Politics about a possible Walker-Rubio ticket.

"For now, you know, Marco is a quality candidate," he added. "He's going to be formidable in this race as things progress. And if we were to get in ... we'll see where things take us."

Walker, who isn't expected to declare his candidacy officially until July when his state completes a two-year budget plan, has talked favorably about the possibility of sharing a ticket with Rubio. Walker has even hinted about the two joining forces before the Iowa Caucus in February 2016 as a way to stand out in a very crowded GOP field.

The governor said that while he generally favors candidates with more executive experience than senators and congressmen, he's impressed with Rubio's stances on national defense and foreign policy and sees a joint ticket featuring two politicians in their 40s as a positive thing in a race dominated by people in their 60s and 70s.

"We'd just probably have to arm wrestle over who would be at the top of the ticket," Walker said.

When asked about a joint ticket with Walker, Rubio said that he is open to the idea as long as their names are in a certain order.

"A Walker-Rubio ticket may be fine, but it's got to be in alphabetical order," Rubio said, according to the Washington Post.

