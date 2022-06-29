60% of Americans say people can't switch genders, up from years past: poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The overwhelming majority of Americans say a person’s gender cannot be changed, up from years past, signaling a possible shift in attitudes toward transgender rights, according to a new poll.

A new survey released by the Pew Research Center on Tuesday revealed that 60% of adults believe a person’s gender is determined by their sex assigned at birth. That number is up 4 percentage points from the previous year – 56% in 2021 – and up 6 percentage points from 54% in 2017.

According to the Pew survey, "no single demographic group is driving this change, and patterns in who is more likely to say this are similar to what they were in past years."

The survey found that 86% of Republicans and those who lean Republican say gender is determined by sex assigned at birth, compared to 38% of Democrats and those who lean Democratic.

The survey also found that 64% said they support laws to protect transgender people from discrimination in jobs, housing and public spaces.

Meanwhile, the majority of adults – 58% – say they would favor policies that require transgender athletes to compete on teams that match the sex they were assigned at birth rather than the gender they identify with, compared with 17% who oppose and 24% who have no opinion, according to the poll.

The finding on transgender athletes echoes a recent Washington Post-University of Maryland survey, which found that 58% of Americans say transgender women should not be allowed to compete in college or professional sports. A whopping 68% of respondents in that survey said that if transgender girls are allowed to compete against biological girls in youth sports, "transgender girls would have a competitive advantage over other girls."

The Pew poll comes amid a heated national debate surrounding women's sports and fairness, spurred by the rise of now-former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, and her record-breaking wins competing on the women’s team. Thomas, who previously competed on the school’s men’s team, has insisted she doesn't hold a competitive advantage over her female teammates.

Republican legislatures across the country have sought to protect women’s sports by banning trans athlete participation on women’s teams. Louisiana recently became the 18th state to require that schools separate teams according to the biological sex of the team members.