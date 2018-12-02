3 sites eyed for Trump-Kim summit in early 2019, president says

President Trump said Saturday that his next face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will likely be held in January or February, at a site yet to be determined.

Three unspecified locations are under consideration, the president said aboard Air Force One as he returned from a weekend trip to Buenos Aires to attend the G-20 summit, Reuters reported.

“We’re getting along very well. We have a good relationship,” Trump said of Kim, according to the report.

The president added that he plans at some point to invite Kim to the United States.

Talks on a follow-up to the two leaders’ first meeting in June in Singapore have been underway since July, a senior U.S. official told Reuters in October.

The primary goal of discussions between the U.S. and North Korea remains the creation of “a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula,” said a White House statement issued Saturday following Trump’s meeting in Argentina with Chinese Present Xi Jinping.

China’s influence as North Korea’s largest trading partner is viewed as key to any significant agreement between the U.S. and North Korea.

U.S. officials are seeking a “substantive next step” toward denuclearization, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNN on Saturday, adding that Washington has been seeing good progress in discussions with Pyongyang.

“We're not having missiles launched, there haven't been any nuclear tests,” Pompeo noted, citing a change in behavior from North Korea, which conducted a series of missile tests in 2017 that alarmed its closest neighbors – and had the U.S. concerned that Pyongyang was developing the capability to strike any site on the continental U.S.

The launches – and reports of a test of a hydrogen bomb test in September 2017 -- were often accompanied by fiery rhetoric from Kim, prompting Trump to often respond in kind.

At the U.N. General Assembly in New York that year, for example, Trump said the U.S. would “totally destroy” North Korea if it continued with its provocative actions.

The Trump-Kim summit in June of this year was designed to help ease the tensions between the two nations – though critics have questioned whether North Korea has complied with agreements reached at the historic meeting.

More recently, “We continue to have conversations about the right next step that is the right substantive next step,” toward denuclearization, Pompeo said.

