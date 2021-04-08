275 sheriffs sign letter to Biden on border crisis: 'Reckless effort' to put politics before safety

Bristol County, Mass. Sheriff Thomas Hodgson discussed the letter 275 sheriffs signed urging President Biden to get the border crisis under control, during a Thursday segment of "Fox & Friends."

TEXAS SHERIFF WARNS BORDER CRISIS STRETCHING POLICE RESOURCES: 'WE CAN'T SERVE OUR CITIZENS' THE WAY WE NEED

THOMAS HODGSON: The sheriffs across this country are mobilizing. We really have made this point several times and President Biden knows it, that open borders don’t work and they’re exposing our citizens to more transnational gangs, to violence in our communities, more drugs pouring into our communities, sex, and human trafficking out of control and now national security threats.

And so we want the people of the nation, along with sheriffs, to mobilize and let the president know that it’s not okay to put his politics—and this is a reckless effort on his part—to put his politics before the safety and security of the people of this nation and our efforts to keep our promise and our oath to keep them safe.

