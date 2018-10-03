Inside the FBI's Hazardous Devices School, where demand for bomb techs has never been greater
Lisa Page testimony: Collusion still unproven by time of Mueller's special counsel appointment
More than nine months after the FBI opened its highly classified counterintelligence investigation into alleged coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, FBI lawyer Lisa Page told a House committee that investigators still could not say whether there was collusion, according to a transcript of her recent closed-door deposition reviewed by Fox News.