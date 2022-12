Matt Spillane joined Fox News Digital as an editor in November 2022.Read More

A New York native and graduate of Marist College, he began his career as a reporter and editor for the Lewisboro Ledger.

Matt then worked as a reporter and editor for The Journal News, Times Herald-Record and Poughkeepsie Journal.

Matt started his career covering a variety of topics, including education and sports, before focusing on breaking news, with an emphasis on crime, courts and law enforcement.