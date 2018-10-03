Jim Hanson

Hey, Google, Facebook, Twitter – Trump's got a point. You need to do a better job of self-regulating
Iran sanctions are a good start -- now it's time to restore human rights to its people before it's too late
President Trump’s decision to slap what he called “the most biting sanctions ever” on Iran on Tuesday was a positive and necessary step to put pressure on the Islamic Republic’s corrupt regime that deprives its citizens of basic human rights, supports terrorism, fights in support of brutal Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, and calls for death to the U.S. and Israel.
Trump is right -- Twitter needs to stop 'shadow banning' conservatives
President Trump, whose brilliant mastery of Twitter helped propel him into the White House and allows him to communicate directly with the American people, made the right move Thursday when he sharply criticized Twitter for “shadow banning” some prominent Republicans – a troubling practice that restricts the visibility of their tweets in search results.