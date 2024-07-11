NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Democrats and their allies in the media broach the topic of Project 2025, the theme music for the Imperial March (Darth Vader's theme song) might as well start rising up in the background.



But that's where the desperation of the Dems has landed in this critical moment for the party and its likely presidential nominee, Joe Biden. The incumbent is fighting for his legacy as forever being known as either the guy who defied all odds to vanquish Donald Trump again... or go down as the first president to be cast aside after a mutiny from within his own ranks.



So what is Project 2025 exactly? It's a 900-page vision for the next Republican administration drawn up by the Heritage Foundation if Trump wins on Nov. 5. It includes, in the broadest of terms, reducing federal bureaucracy and restricting abortion and illegal immigration, among other anti-liberal ideas.

Liberals have quickly pounced and seized on the proposal in a desperate, yet unintentionally hilarious, attempt to turn Project 2025 into the official platform of a potential Trump administration and the GOP in general.





"We can always rely on Donald Trump for one thing: to lie to the American people in pursuit of power. We saw that on the debate stage when he set a record," Biden claimed while reading from a teleprompter during a recent campaign speech. "Together, we must defeat him."

But wait... didn't Trump disavow Project 2025 without ambiguity recently?

Yep.

"I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it," Trump said earlier this month. "I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them."

Well, that's pretty definitive, right?

No matter. The media has a narrative to push, and no statement from Trump calling the Project 2025 "absolutely ridiculous and abysmal" is going to change that in their eyes.

Enter Rachel Maddow, the G.O.A.T. of the Russia collusion hoax that destroyed any ounce of credibility she had left while fancying herself as a "journalist."

"He’s trying to get rid of the American system of government, and that means getting rid of a government that does anything other than serve him, and that's what Project 2025 is all about," she said on an appearance on ABC NEWS' "The View," which was surely quite comfortable for the MSNBC host.





"Trump and his movement, they are not running against Democrats. They’re running against democracy," she continued, like a broken record playing on an endless loop. "They're running against the democratic process. They want to radically change the kind of system that we have, the government that we have,"

To bring some sanity to all of this, conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro testified on Capitol Hill Wednesday and was confronted by social media troll Eric Swalwell, who in his spare time serves as a Democratic congressman.

The exchange was patently epic.

"I think it is important that you're here as one of the leading conservative voices in the country," Swalwell said to Shapiro. "And the country has, in the last couple weeks, talked about and Googled 'Project 2025... It's one of the most Googled search terms right now."

What Swalwell failed to mention is that Biden's X account had literally urged its followers to do that. But no matter.

Swalwell then asked "on a scale of zero to 100 percent" — just how much Shapiro advocated the Project 2025 platform.

"I think, like President Trump, I haven't looked all that deeply at Project 2025," Shapiro said in response. "But it seems that Democrats on this committee — sort of like Peter Pan and Tinker Bell — if they say 'Project 2025' enough, their presidential candidate becomes alive again."

Ouch. And accurate.

The state of the 2024 presidential race has obviously taken a drastic turn in the past two weeks. Trump went from leading by a small margin nationally to Democrats fearing a landslide defeat on Nov. 5 after Biden's train wreck debate performance in Atlanta.

"Joe Biden was 9 points up at this time the last time he was running. Hillary Clinton was 5 points up [in 2016]. This is the first time in more than 20 years that a Republican president has been up in this part of the campaign," Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) noted this week.



"Donald Trump is on track, I think, to win this election, and maybe win it by a landslide, and take with him the Senate and the House," he added.

The huge problem for Democrats -- along with their friends in the media -- is that trust has been completely blown in light of Biden's debate performance and obvious mental decline on display to the country that night. And when the party and most of the press attempt to go back to the old MEGA-MAGA-REPUBLICANS-ARE-AN-EXISTENTIAL-THREAT-TO-DEMOCRACY card by trying to link Trump with policy proposals he has rejected in the strongest of terms, it's the boy who cried wolf of cautionary tales.

Because by perpetually calling Trump a racist, a xenophobe and portraying him as a non-fictional Darth Vader with extreme intentions despite his first term never illustrating anything close to it, maybe, just maybe... the very key voters you're attempting to court may call it for exactly what it is: B.S.