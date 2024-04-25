If Howard Stern's not a coward, he should ask Biden these 7 questions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Howard Stern is interviewing President Joe Biden on his SiriusXM show on Friday. And if the former shock jock-turned-Democratic-activist's comments over the past few years are any indication, including an embarrassingly fawning interview with Hillary Clinton, expect Stern to make this conversation as friendly and comfortable as possible for the 81-year-old president.

So, instead of pressing Biden on the issues Americans care about most, expect a heavy focus on both men sharing just how horrible Donald Trump is, and very little about the issues that impact voters most.

Per Gallup and for reference, the five most important issues facing Americans today are the economy, immigration, the government/poor leadership, poverty/hunger/homelessness, unifying the country, and crime. But don't expect to hear almost anything about those issues. Instead, it will be Trump, Trump, Trump, a good chunk of democracy being in danger, and abortion, which Stern especially advocates.

But, if by some miracle, Howard isn't a coward, here are seven questions he should ask President Biden about:

1. Mr. President: The nation's Gross Domestic Product just came in at a paltry 1.6 percent. Inflation is more than twice as high as it was when you took office. Gas prices are up more than 50 percent. Nearly two-thirds of the country disapproves of your performance in handling inflation. Why should the American public re-elect you given this resume during your first term in office?

2. You recently said you inherited "skyrocketing inflation." It was at 1.4 percent when you entered office. Are you willing to retract that statement and apologize for lying to the American people?

3. You also recently said your uncle was eaten by cannibals after being shot down during his service in World War II. Department of Defense documents say he wasn't shot down. And a survivor of that mission said the plane went down in the ocean, thereby eliminating the cannibals argument. Are you still sticking to that story?

4. You recently stated that you condemned "the antisemitic protests" on college campuses. You also said, quote, "I also condemn those who don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians." What did you mean by that last part?

5. A solid majority of Americans do not want you to run again for president, according to multiple polls, with your age and mental acuity being cited as the number one reason. What can you say to reassure voters that you're up for the job when you've taken vacation time during nearly 40 percent of your presidency?

6. Can you guarantee today that you'll debate Donald Trump in September and October? If you can't guarantee you'll debate, why is that?

7. Millions of people have entered the country illegally since you took office. House Republicans passed H.R. 2 last year, but it died in the Senate. The three main points in the bill include resumption of border wall construction, reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy and imposing limits on asylum eligibility, among other things. Specifically, why do you reject border wall construction, the Remain in Mexico policy and imposing limits on asylum eligibility?

I predict that none of these perfectly fair and germane questions will be asked by Stern, of course. His interest, as it is with other activists with national platforms like Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers, is to make Joe Biden look good and Donald Trump look bad.

So don't look at this as an interview that should be remotely taken seriously. Instead, treat it for what it surely will be: PR for the president. And nothing more.

