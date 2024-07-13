NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It is a talking point we've heard ad nauseam since the President Joe Biden debate debacle in Atlanta and one we can expect to hear even more should Democrat power brokers convince the "Big Guy" to step aside for the good of the nation.

Paraphrasing: Joe Biden is a decent/good/honest man who has enjoyed a highly successful presidency and has served his country selflessly and honorably for decades.

But let's be clear. As one of the very few people in this business to write a book on the man going back to his days in law school, I can say without fear of contradiction that Joe Biden is most certainly NOT a good or decent or honest man. In fact, he's quite the opposite.

Biden also has not enjoyed even a moderately successful presidency. The cost of living is up more than 20 percent since he took office. Gas prices are up 50 percent. Violent crime has driven law-abiding citizens out of major American cities (all run by Democrats with liberal district attorneys) to red states like Texas, Tennessee and Florida.

The president's disastrous border policies have allowed more than 10 million people to enter this country illegally, including hundreds on the terror watch list. Education test scores are at their lowest levels in decades. The U.S. has provided Ukraine with a virtual blank check to fight a war against Russia that is in a hopeless stalemate. The U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan was one of the most tragic and humiliating moments in our country's history. And China's posture toward Taiwan has never been more aggressive.

Otherwise, wow... What a success!

But getting back to Biden's character, does a good or decent or honest man so plagiarize his work and speeches, both in law school and as a presidential candidate, as he did in 1988?

Does a good or decent or honest man blatantly play the race card to win votes, as he did in 2020 by insisting he was arrested while on the porch with a Black couple during the civil rights era? Because that never happened.

Does a good or decent or honest man tell families in Maui, some of whom lost family members and/or their homes, that he could relate to what they were going through by saying he and his family (and Corvette) also survived a raging fire in his home that nearly killed his wife and cat? Because the fire chief at the time said the blaze was a small kitchen fire that was quickly extinguished and endangered no one.

Does a good or decent or honest man pretend his 7th grandchild doesn't exist simply because she was the product of his crack-addicted son's fling?

Does a good or decent or honest man warn that then-presidential candidate Mitt Romney was going to put Blacks "back in chains" if elected?

Does a good or decent or honest man use his late son as a prop over and over when talking to Gold Star families by saying his son Beau also died while on active duty in Iraq? Because Beau died of cancer years after coming home.

Joe Biden has failed upwards his entire life and has lied so many times along the way, it's impossible to list them all without going over a 100,000-word limit. Here are just a few of the biggest whoppers with cheese.

I still can't over that last one...

You get the point. Joe Biden is not, and has never been, a good, decent or honest man, despite what every panicked Democrat and many media members insist as they try to coax him into retirement. He's been a lousy president since 2021, and a lousy guy for at least a half century.

And that's no lie.