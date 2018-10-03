Barnini Chakraborty

US restricts same-sex visas for diplomat partners, sets January deadline to get married or get out
Opening arguments begin in murder trial of white Chicago cop who shot black teen
Calling the killing “completely unnecessary,” prosecutors on Monday showed 12 jurors video of white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke fatally shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times – as opening arguments began in a murder trial that has captivated the country and reopened deep wounds about policing in minority communities.