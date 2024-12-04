Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: LPGA Tour's gender-eligibility policy bars 'players assigned male at birth'

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

NEW RULES – An updated policy states that players who have gone through male puberty are barred from competing in the LPGA Tour, Epson Tour, Ladies European Tour and all other elite LPGA competitions. Continue reading …

WARM WELCOME – San Jose State volleyball player Blaire Fleming's collegiate career likely came to a close after a recent Mountain West Tournament final loss to Colorado State. Continue reading …

TEAM BONDING? – Blaire Fleming, Brooke Slusser, and other San Jose State volleyball players recently spent time together in Las Vegas during what was likely their final time as teammates. Slusser remains engaged in lawsuits challenging Fleming. Continue reading …

NFL POWER RANKINGS – The Chiefs survived again. The Eagles and Bills look like Super Bowl contenders. Here's a look at the latest Power Rankings brought to you by Fox News Digital Sports. Continue reading …

SUSPENDED – Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was suspended for three games for the late hit on Trevor Lawrence, which led to a concussion diagnosis. Continue reading …

'UNFAIR' – Texans general manager Nick Caserio pushed back against the narratives concerning Azeez Al-Shaair that he believes the NFL floated in its announcement of the linebacker's suspension. Continue reading …

WINNERS AND LOSERS – Michigan upset Ohio State. Miami suffered a second loss of the season at an inopportune time. Here's a look at the college football landscape powered by Fox News Digital Sports. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Steelers QB Russell Wilson delivered a brilliant performance. The Bills and Chiefs are locked in playoff spots. But, Kirk Cousins struggled mightily. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – The Miami Dolphins buckled once again when forced to play in cold conditions. Did the Pro Football Hall of Fame's selection committee for senior categories snub anyone? OutKick's Armando Salguero answers your NFL questions. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' Tom Brady discusses Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair's controversial hit on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Watch here …

