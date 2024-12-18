Scott Eastwood company proudly promotes American manufacturers: 'We used to make things'

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Scott Eastwood takes pride in promoting American manufacturers with his company Made Here, calling the U.S. "the greatest country on Earth."

Made Here, the brainchild of Eastwood and his friend and entrepreneur Dane Chapin, partners exclusively with American manufacturers to make, market and sell American goods. Their list of products includes hats, clothes and even Made Here beer.

"I think it's really important to keep things domestic," Eastwood told Fox News Digital. "That's your neighbors, your people. You know you keep things in the system, people you live by. You know we live in one of the best countries in the world - we live in the best country in the world. And to be able to support that and American-made products are amazing."

"You do it once, do it right," he continued. "You make a product that's really great, and you don't need to have 1,000 — don't need to rebury them, and have a bunch more if you have a real quality product."

Eastwood — who is the spitting image of his famous father Clint Eastwood — and Chapin had been working on the concept for a few years before launching in 2019, hoping to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.

"We were kind of disappointed that the manufacturing jobs — like we don't make anything," he said. "We're just like consumers of stuff. I think we should make things. We used to make a lot of things in this country and I think it's important to bring those jobs back."

Made Here Beer makes "100% American beers for American beer drinkers," according to its Instagram page, enlisting American suppliers.

"At Made Here our values are clear, so our decisions are easy: we create quality products and bring them to market by partnering with 100% American suppliers that use 100% American ingredients and labor," Eastwood said when Made Here Beer launched in Colorado in 2021. "From the cans we order, to the hops, yeast, and malts we use in our brews, every step of the process is truly done right here in our country. I’m proud to say this is a uniquely American beer — and brand — through and through. We couldn’t be more thrilled to launch Made Here in Colorado."

"Joining up with Legacy Brewing, working with Scott and partnering with like-minded suppliers has been the perfect lineup for making this dream a reality," Chapin added, The Brewer Magazine reported. "When we say we are excited to launch this on the heels of American Craft Beer Week, we mean it. American-produced is in our DNA, and it’s in our name: Made Here."

Eastwood and his famous father have also long supported America's veterans both onscreen and offscreen. The latter is known for military films such as "Heartbreak Ridge," "American Sniper," and "Flags of Our Fathers," while the former said he always feels the "weight" of the military roles he portrays onscreen.

"I just finished a World War II movie that's kind of like a one-man survival story behind enemy lines," Scott shared. "But yeah, every time I get to do it, I feel the weight, I feel the responsibility. It's really important to me to get to do that. It's been like some of the most gratifying experiences for me, getting to tell the stories and honor those people. We live in the best country in the world because we're free here. And we get to have our opinions about things and thoughts and stuff. And that's because we fight for freedom, and we fight for democracy."

Eastwood, who has starred in popular action films like "Fast X" of the "Fast & Furious" franchise, can next be seen in "Alarum" with Willa Fitzgerald, Mike Colter and Sylvester Stallone, in theaters January 17.