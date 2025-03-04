Woman's kayaking adventure takes terrifying turn when predator attacks: 911 call

A chaotic Florida 911 call documented a group of kayakers attempting to save the life of a woman who was attacked by an alligator while paddling in a canal near the Polk-Osceola county line.

An unidentified man called 911 Monday afternoon to report that a woman, who was in a group of 30 kayakers, was bitten by an alligator.

Amid shouting, he explained the gator attacked the woman's elbow and snatched a life jacket from another man in the group.

"She’s going into shock," the caller said. "She’s in real pain."

The 911 operator suggested making a make-shift tourniquet to slow the excessive bleeding, but the caller said the first aid kit was still in the boat.

"Nobody really wants to get into the water," he said. "… The gator might still be there."

While they could not see where the alligator went, the man said the group could see the stolen life jacket bobbing in the water, assuming the gator was underneath the vest.

As the group attempted to render aid, the woman screamed in pain, not allowing them to bandage her arm.

"She's in too much pain to get the bandage on," the caller said. "… They can't open her arm."

The operator, who initially did not seem to be aware that the group was traveling in kayaks, as opposed to motorized boats, asked the group to move the woman into a boat and get to a boat ramp because they were having trouble finding their location.

"If there was a ramp, we’d be golden, but no," he said. "We are in a marshy area, and she is half in the brush. They got her mostly out of the water."

While emergency crews tried to get to the group, tracking the caller's phone for the location, the woman's condition worsened.

"[She is] not well," he told the operator. "She's in a lot of pain, but I think she's still responding. Weak pulse and the pulse is going down. … They're doing everything they can."

The alligator and life vest were about a quarter of a mile away from the scene when a helicopter spotted the group and started to circle.

"We're holding our paddles up," the caller said.

About 44 minutes after the call was placed, the helicopter landed and rescuers reached the group on an airboat.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but her current condition is unknown, according to a report from FOX 13.