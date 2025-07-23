Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Miami Hurricanes

Livvy Dunne shows support for Haley Cavinder following breast augmentation surgery: 'Bod is tea'

The Cavinder twins welcomed the surgery earlier this month

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Former Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball star Haley Cavinder shared a few photos of herself on social media on Tuesday following breast augmentation surgery.

Cavinder, along with her twin sister Hanna, decided to have the surgeries done together as they continue their journey through their post-college basketball careers. The two basketball players played at Fresno State and Miami during their time in the NCAA.

Cavinders at the CMAs

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Haley Cavinder received plenty of supportive comments on Instagram, including one from former LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne.

"Bod is tea," Dunne wrote in the comments section of Cavinder’s Instagram page.

Haley Cavinder vs LSU

Haley Cavinder, #14 of the Miami Hurricanes, moves the ball against the LSU Lady Tigers during the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 26, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Jacob Kupferman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The pictures came about three days after the operation was finished. The twins explained in an Instagram post that "with our active lifestyle, we wanted a natural look that gives a little shape under a tee."

Haley Cavinder played college basketball from 2019 to 2025 between the Bulldogs and Hurricanes. She was named the 2021 Mountain West Conference Player of the Year and was a three-time All-Mountain West Conference first team selection.

She averaged 16.9 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in college.

The Cavinders at a Clippers game

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on April 20, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Cavinder is currently dating Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and will likely be on the sideline supporting him as he embarks on his fourth season with the NFC East team. Ferguson had 59 catches for 494 yards last season.

