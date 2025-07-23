Livvy Dunne shows support for Haley Cavinder following breast augmentation surgery: 'Bod is tea'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball star Haley Cavinder shared a few photos of herself on social media on Tuesday following breast augmentation surgery.

Cavinder, along with her twin sister Hanna, decided to have the surgeries done together as they continue their journey through their post-college basketball careers. The two basketball players played at Fresno State and Miami during their time in the NCAA.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Haley Cavinder received plenty of supportive comments on Instagram, including one from former LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne.

"Bod is tea," Dunne wrote in the comments section of Cavinder’s Instagram page.

OLIVIA DUNNE OPENS UP ABOUT ASTONISHING RUNWAY SPLIT DURING FASHION SHOW

The pictures came about three days after the operation was finished. The twins explained in an Instagram post that "with our active lifestyle, we wanted a natural look that gives a little shape under a tee."

Haley Cavinder played college basketball from 2019 to 2025 between the Bulldogs and Hurricanes. She was named the 2021 Mountain West Conference Player of the Year and was a three-time All-Mountain West Conference first team selection.

She averaged 16.9 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in college.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cavinder is currently dating Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and will likely be on the sideline supporting him as he embarks on his fourth season with the NFC East team. Ferguson had 59 catches for 494 yards last season.