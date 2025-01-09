Ex-Obama staffer and liberal podcaster slams LA mayor for being overseas during wildfires: 'Inexplicable'

Former Barack Obama spokesman and "Pod Save America" podcast co-host, Tommy Vietor, called out Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for being overseas while wildfires have been decimating her city.

Vietor replied to a social media post critical of Bass on Wednesday, noting he had seen no sufficient excuse or reason why the Democratic mayor hadn't returned from her trip to Ghana by the time he posted.

"Inexplicable decision to not come back earlier," Vietor commented on Vanity Fair reporter Nick Bilton’s recent post.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES RAGE ACROSS LOS ANGELES COUNTY, FORCING THOUSANDS TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES

Bass has been heavily criticized after it was reported that she was out of the country in Africa when the fires began breaking out on Tuesday. Bass returned to her city on Wednesday.

While Bass was on an overseas trip, massive fires ravaged major parts of Los Angeles County. Five people have died, homes and buildings have been destroyed, and at least 130,000 people have been ordered to evacuate due to the inferno.

Prominent figures have alleged that Bass’ incompetence has contributed to the ongoing devastation.

In his post, Bilton savaged the mayor, stating, "Karen Bass cut fire department funding by $17+ million. She was in Ghana when the fires started, even though she knew about them (as we all did), days before. This should have been treated like a CAT 5 Hurricane before it started, but instead it was treated by our current mayor as not important enough to even be here."

Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong ripped the mayor over the LAFD budget cuts, posting on X, "Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes and are seeking shelter. Fires in LA are sadly no surprise, yet the Mayor cut LA Fire Department’s budget by $23M. And reports of empty fire hydrants raise serious questions. Competence matters…"

Soon-Shiong’s $23 million number was inaccurate as the city cut around $17 million from the department last year. However, Bass’ original budget proposal sought to cut $23 million.

Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso said, "We have got a mayor that is out of the country, and we have got a city that is burning, and there is no resources to put out fires. It looks like we're in a third world country here."

Hollywood celebrities also railed against city leadership. Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote on Instagram, "City of LA you want everyone to evacuate yet you have complete gridlock and not one traffic cop on the roads helping."

Influencer and model Amber Rose asked on Instagram, "How TF is there Low water pressure in Los Angeles???? WTF The fire hydrants barely work here??? This is insane!"

President-elect Donald Trump also blasted the L.A. mayor, as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., in a recent Truth Social post.

"Fire is spreading rapidly for 3 days -- ZERO CONTAINMENT. Nobody has ever seen such failed numbers before! Gross incompetence by Gavin Newscum and Karen Bass…. And Biden’s FEMA has no money -- all wasted on the Green New Scam! L.A. is a total wipeout!!!"