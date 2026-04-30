ESPN loses sole executive who cracked down on political, racial rhetoric

OutKick recently credited ESPN for its turnaround. Its daily studio lineup was up 14% year over year during the first quarter of 2026. The network has also slowly parted ways with most of its far-left race idolaters.

However, the executive behind the turnaround is leaving. On Thursday, the network announced that Executive Vice President David Roberts will retire at the end of August.

"This has been both a real honor and a blessing to work for and with the most talented people in the industry," Roberts said in a press release. "I am extremely humbled and grateful to have had the opportunities afforded me as a member of the ESPN leadership team. It has been simply an awesome 22 years."

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For background, it was Roberts who canceled most of the politically and racially driven programming that sank ESPN’s reputation in recent years. He was behind the cancellations of "SC6" with Jemele Hill, "The Right Time" with Bomani Jones, "High Noon" with Bomani Jones, Clinton Yates’ little radio show, and "Around the Horn."

Roberts is also the reason ESPN did not re-sign Hill, Bomani, Yates, Mark Jones, Sarah Spain, Max Kellerman, Jalen Rose and Keith Olbermann.

(For those looking to mock the person behind re-signing Olbermann, look up the name Norby Williamson.)

While the White bosses at ESPN governed with a deep fear of baseless racial backlash, Roberts did not. As multiple on-air talents have told OutKick over the past four years, Roberts did not care what color someone was or how they leaned politically. He put the best people on television and removed the people the audience rejected.

Unfortunately, judging talent by their, well, talent is a rare trait in management.

Roberts let the viewers decide who would be a star and who would not. His predecessors, like Connor Schell, let social media and CAA make those decisions for them.

ESPN listed some of Roberts' accomplishments in the announcement:

The 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter, SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt and the Saturday morning edition all had their highest first quarter viewership ever in Q1 2026.

Launching of the 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. editions of SportsCenter, with the 2 p.m. edition having its best Q1 viewership ever this year.

SportsCenter 50 States in 50 Days, which brought ESPN’s signature news and information show to all 50 states during the summer of 2025.

Rich Eisen’s return to ESPN with his weekday program on ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Radio, and hosting special editions of SportsCenter.

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In one of the riskier moves of his tenure, Roberts made a star out of Will Cain. In 2016, he put Cain on television opposite Stephen A. Smith on "First Take" to provide a conservative balance to the conversation. It worked.

Cain is now one of the highest-rated talk show hosts on television with a daily Fox News program, "The Will Cain Show". He landed a one-on-one interview with Vice President JD Vance this week. That would not have happened if Roberts had not first put him in a high-profile role. Roberts put Cain on the radar of Fox News and others.

And again, he did not favor Cain because he was conservative. He did it because Cain was good on television. Sources say Roberts also championed personalities like Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Shannon Sharpe, Rich Eisen, Brian Windhorst, and Mike Greenberg, none of whom share many political opinions with Cain.

We would argue that the Stephen A. experiment should end at this point. First Take is the only show part of ESPN's daily lineup not experiencing significant growth. The general public appears sick of him. Jason Whitlock has raised valid questions about the legitimacy of the stories Smith tells in his memoir. He has been unable to defend his stories against Whitlock. Still, Stephen A. was ultimately the biggest draw at the network for most of Roberts’ run.

Without Roberts in charge, expect the political and racial buffoonery to creep back into the conversation at ESPN. Commentators like Ryan Clark and Kendrick Perkins will feel freer to push more irresponsible, divisive rhetoric. They know their bosses will be too fearful to stop them.

While Roberts may have already made up his mind, ESPN should have tried harder to keep him, at least for a while longer. Not having him on staff with the 2026 midterms approaching will be troubling.

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ESPN says Mike Foss will fill Roberts’ duties. Prediction: he will cave the moment he is tasked with asking someone to take down a political tweet or stop referencing Trump on television.

Finding competent television executives with a backbone is no easy task. Most of them just want to fit in and avoid confrontation. They lack vision. They are followers by nature. Look at the state of CNN and MSNBC. Look at the mess ESPN made under the guidance of former president John Skipper.

Dave Roberts is a big loss for ESPN. We suspect viewers will notice a change, one that will ruin most of the newfound momentum ESPN is experiencing.

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