Are you better off since Donald Trump took office? And more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Sean Hannity: Peace between Russia and Ukraine is a real possibility Video

Sean Hannity: Peace between Russia and Ukraine is a real possibility

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses the commander-in-chief's 'commitment to peace' in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses the commander-in-chief's 'commitment to peace' in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Can President Trump deliver a ceasefire or even a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine? Continue reading…

HISTORY RESTORED – Trump declares war on woke—and this beloved museum is in his crosshairs. Continue reading…

CRIME CITY TAKEOVER – Trump is right to bring law and order back to DC. Continue reading…

BETRAYED – Democrats like Zohran Mamdani claim to embrace young people. They’re betraying them. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at meeting with Trump. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': Ukrainian President Zelenskyy sports suit at meeting with Trump Video

DNC CHAIR – Are you better off since Donald Trump took office? Continue reading…

SPIRITUAL AWAKENING – Gen Z embraces the Bible. Continue reading…

MAX LUCADO – A baby in the airport taught me everything about God's peace in a storm. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

08.19.25

